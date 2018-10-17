WORLD
1 MIN READ
Internally displaced Nigerians struggle to rebuild lives after Boko Haram
Millions of people have been forced to flee attacks by Boko Haram, and many have to live in camps for internally displaced people.
Internally displaced Nigerians struggle to rebuild lives after Boko Haram
Young men, who were released from the ranks of a militia group fighting against the militant group Boko Haram, are pictured during a handover ceremony in the city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, October 12, 2018 / Reuters
October 17, 2018

Idris Halilu was nearly killed by members of Boko Haram, when they attacked his village in Nigeria, and burned it down nearly a decade ago but managed to escape.

His wife and two daughters were not as lucky and they were both killed along with others.

He now lives in a camp set up for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and tries to establish contact with people and agencies that could provide help to him as well as others living in such camps.

Recommended

In Nigeria, millions of people have been forced to flee attacks by Boko Haram. 

TRT World's Phil Ihaza, reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites