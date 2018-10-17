UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Wednesday he would step down at the end of November for family reasons, quitting as the Syrian regime - backed by Iran and Russia - has retaken most of the country and a political deal remains elusive.

Despite the advances by Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, de Mistura said a political solution was still the key as "the alternative will be territorial gains and no sustainable peace."

De Mistura is the longest serving of three UN mediators during the more-than-seven-year Syrian conflict. His predecessors - former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and veteran Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi - both quit in frustration over a global stalemate on how to end the war.

However, his successor faces a tough battle to negotiate a political deal, which the West has said is needed to unlock its reconstruction support and to encourage the bulk of the millions of refugees in Europe and the Middle East to return.

When asked if he was upset at not being able to achieve a breakthrough, de Mistura - who has been in the job for more than four years - told reporters: "One month can be a century in politics. ... I have always been an optimist."

Diplomats said possible replacements for de Mistura included UN Iraq envoy Jan Kubis, former Algerian foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra, UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov and Norway's Ambassador to China Geir Pedersen.

During his final weeks in the job, De Mistura told the Security Council that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had instructed him to "verify once and for all" whether a credible, balanced constitutional committee could be convened.