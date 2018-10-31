From a copy of his PhD thesis to his wheelchair, items belonging to Stephen Hawking are headed for auction, offering fans of the late British physicist famed for his work exploring the origins of the universe a chance to buy some of his possessions.

Known for his acclaimed research on black holes, the wheelchair-bound Hawking, who suffered from motor neurone disease and used an electronic voice synthesiser, died in March at the age of 76.

“On the Shoulders of Giants”, which also features documents penned by Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein, will feature 22 lots from Hawking’s estate, including one of five known copies of his PhD thesis, “Properties of expanding universes”, estimated at $127,480 - $191,220.

“Stephen Hawking was a huge personality worldwide. He had this amazing ability to connect with people,” said Thomas Venning, head of the Books and Manuscripts department at auction house Christie’s London.