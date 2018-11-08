TRT World's "Off The Grid" documentary series has won the 2018 Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) award in the human interest category.

The documentary "Syria’s slaughterhouses" provides a rare insight into Bashar al Assad's regime prison systems in Syria, and has an account of a former guard of Saydnaya, the most infamous prison in the country.

The documentary was awarded for best factual programmes across television, radio, audio and online, in London on Wednesday.