Rare basalt columns in northern Turkey is fast becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations since it was opened for tourism earlier this year.

Around 40,000 people visited the 80-million-year-old site in Bartin province during the first four months after it was opened to the public.

Located on Bartin's Guzelcehisar beach on Turkey's Black Sea coast, the columns were formed after lava flowed from volcanos and crystalised it as it cooled, providing a stunning landscape with geometric columns.

The columns turn the area into "a wonder of nature", said Fuat Dursun, the provincial director of culture and tourism.

“The biggest feature is having these 80-million-year-old basalt columns. Lava flowing from volcanos crinkled and formed the fracture pattern. Thus, pentagonal and hexagonal-shaped columns were formed,” he said.