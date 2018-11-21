Hundreds of Central American migrants trekked from Mexicali to Tijuana on Tuesday to join the larger caravan where they are gathered as they wait for a chance to seek asylum.

The migrants started their march to Tijuana at sunrise, some of them with young children.

Those camped in Tijuana were weighing their options on Tuesday after a California court blocked President Donald Trump's asylum ban for illegal border crossers.

Many said they have no intention of breaking the law, but were feeling pressure after anti-migrant protests in this Mexican border city and claims by Trump and the Tijuana mayor that the caravan harbours gang members and criminals, something they strongly deny.

About 6,000 Central Americans have reached the border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, according to local officials.

More bands of migrants are making their way toward Tijuana, with around 10,000 expected.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Mexicali, Mexico.