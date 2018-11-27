POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA urged to give Iran deadline for allowing women into stadiums
In a report published Monday, the panel said that Iran's ban on women fans violated FIFA's own ethics code which "specifically prohibits discrimination including on the basis of gender".
FIFA urged to give Iran deadline for allowing women into stadiums
Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia. / Reuters
November 27, 2018

Global football body FIFA has been urged by its own human rights advisory panel to give Iran a deadline for allowing women to watch football matches.

Iranian women and girls have not been allowed to attend any men’s sporting events in the country for much of the 39 years, and have not been granted access to matches involving top clubs since 1981.

However, this month, Iranian news agencies reported that an unspecified number of local women were allowed to attend the Asian Champions League final between home side Persepolis and Japan's Kashima Antlers at Tehran's Azadi stadium.

FIFA's panel, made up of eight independent experts from the United Nations, trade unions and FIFA sponsors, also noted that women were able to attend screenings at the same venue of two of Iran's matches during the World Cup.

It described this as a "positive" development but added that "these ad hoc decisions are obviously not the same as a formal end to the ban".

The panel said "FIFA should be explicit about the timeframe in which it expects (Iran) to align with FIFA’s human rights expectations".

Recommended

It said FIFA should also be clear about possible sanctions should Iran not fall into line.

FIFA statutes say that discrimination can be punishable by "suspension or expulsion" although its disciplinary code allows for lighter sanctions such as fines and partial stadium closures.

The panel also recommended that FIFA give more detail about decisions taken by its ethics committee, which has banned dozens of football officials over past few years including former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

At present, it said, FIFA only published "a few sentences that refer to clauses in the Ethics Code but do not give any detailed explanation about the merits of a case".

"This lack of transparency means that the public cannot understand the specific reasons for sanctioning, and decisions and sanctions cannot meaningfully be compared," it said. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report