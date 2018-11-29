Austrian police are searching for three suspects after a painting by Pierre Auguste Renoir valued at up to 160,000 euros ($180,600) was stolen from a Vienna auction house during opening hours.

“Golfe, mer, falaises vertes”, a lesser-known landscape by the prolific French impressionist, was taken from its frame on Monday evening while it was on display ahead of a planned sale at the Dorotheum auction house, police said.

“The men left the site through different exits and fled,” Vienna police said in a statement. They released pictures of the three suspects taken from security-camera footage, adding that they were “evidently professional”.