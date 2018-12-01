POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Measles cases soar in Brazil and Venezuela, UN agency says
The Pan-American Health Organization, the regional arm of the World Health Organization, signals a more than 30 percent spike in measles cases worldwide last year as compared with 2016.
Measles cases soar in Brazil and Venezuela, UN agency says
A 3-year-old girl receives a vaccine against measles in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. / AP
December 1, 2018

The Pan-American Health Organization on Friday reported a big jump in measles cases in the Americas this year, with Brazil surpassing crisis-hit Venezuela as the nation with the most confirmed cases.

As of November 30, the region has seen 16,766 confirmed cases - but more than half of those have been reported in the last month, the UN agency said in its regular update on the situation.

Brazil now has nearly 10,000 confirmed cases - but more than three-quarters of them were reported since last month. The vast majority of cases have been reported in Amazonas state, the PAHO said.

Thirteen people have died of measles in the vast South American country.

In Venezuela, which is in the throes of a major economic crisis that has led to widespread shortages of medicine, there have been more than 6,300 cases confirmed this year -- and more than 70 deaths.

Recommended

The Pan-American Health Organization is the regional arm of the World Health Organization, which on Thursday signalled a more than 30 percent spike in measles cases worldwide last year as compared with 2016.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, which can cause severe diarrhea, pneumonia and vision loss, and ultimately can be fatal.

The PAHO urged Latin American countries to work harder on vaccination campaigns in at-risk areas and border zones.

It also asked government health authorities to maintain 95 percent coverage of the first and second doses of the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report