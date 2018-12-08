CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkey displays ancient mosaics returned from US
Roman-era artefacts have returned to Turkey more than half a century after looters smuggled them out.
Turkey displays ancient mosaics returned from US
Visitors walk next to Roman-era mosaics that were part of a US university's art collection and were returned to Turkey, more than half a century after looters smuggled them out, during an exhibition at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, in Gaziantep, Turkey, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. / AP
December 8, 2018

Turkey has put on display Roman-era mosaics that were part of a US university's art collection and were returned to the country more than half a century after looters smuggled them out.

At a ceremony on Saturday, Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy thanked Ohio's Bowling Green State University administrators and others who were instrumental in the return of the artefacts, which are believed to have come from the ancient city of Zeugma in Turkey's southern Gaziantep province.

Bowling Green bought the 12 mosaics from a New York gallery in 1965. Turkish and Bowling Green officials agreed upon their return in May.

US Embassy diplomat Jeffrey Hovenier said: "We are delighted to welcome home part of Turkey's glorious heritage."

Recommended

The mosaics are being exhibited at Gaziantep's Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports from Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar