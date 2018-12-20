The number of journalists killed around the world in reprisal for their work nearly doubled in 2018 to at least 34 people, reflecting an increase in deliberate attacks on journalists in Afghanistan, according to a report released on Wednesday.

That was up sharply from 18 murdered for their work in 2017, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The jump this year reflects 10 reporters killed in Afghanistan, as well as four journalists slain in a June attack at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper.

The CPJ included the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the list of murders, blaming his death on the lack of international leadership when it comes to the safety of journalists. A critic of the Saudi government, Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul on October 2 by a hit squad sent from Riyadh.

So far 53 journalists have been killed this year in their line of work.

The number 53 counts the journalists who died on the job worldwide from Janurary 1 through December 14. It includes those killed inadvertently in combat or on other dangerous assignments – a 13 percent increase from 47 deaths in 2017, said the CPJ, a US nonprofit that promotes press freedom.

The CPJ cited insufficient international standards for journalists' rights as another reason for the uptick in murders.