Eli Lilly is spending about $8 billion in cash to buy Loxo Oncology, as the drugmaker bulks up on cancer treatments that target certain gene abnormalities.

Loxo Oncology could launch a drug next year to target an abnormality that occurs in several tumour types, including some lung and thyroid cancers, Lilly said in a prepared statement announcing the deal on Monday.

Lilly, known for insulins like Humalog, has emphasised oncology growth over the past several years.

The Indiana-based drugmaker's oncology portfolio includes its top-selling lung cancer drug Alimta, Erbitux, a treatment for certain types of colorectal cancers and gastric cancer medicine Cyramza.

Alimta brought in $520.5 million in the latest reported quarter.

Loxo’s tumour-treating drug Vitrakvi, priced at $32,800 per month, could eventually generate over $750 million in sales along with another similar drug, LOXO-195, according to brokerage Piper Jaffray & Co.