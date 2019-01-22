WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ronaldo accepts fine for tax evasion, gets two-year suspended jail sentence
33-year-old Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to settle the case by paying an $21.6 million fine and accepting a suspended jail sentence.
Ronaldo accepts fine for tax evasion, gets two-year suspended jail sentence
Portugal's soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo leaves after appearing in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain on January 22, 2019. / Reuters
January 22, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has pleaded guilty to tax fraud and received a two-year suspended jail sentence.

The Juventus forward, who was facing charges stemming from his days at Real Madrid, was in court for about 45 minutes and signed an agreement which will cost him nearly $21.6 million in fines.

Ronaldo arrived at court in a black van and was wearing a black sports coat and black pants. He walked up some stairs leading to the court house and even stopped to sign an autograph.

Ronaldo made the deal to plead guilty with Spain's state prosecutor and tax authorities last year.

Recommended

In Spain, a judge can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.

In 2017, a state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth $16.7 million. 

Ronaldo was accused of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe