Once a year Parkes, a sleepy mining town in rural Australia, explodes into colour and song — a veritable Graceland in the outback hosting a five-day extravaganza to celebrate 'The King.'

Die-hard fans don their polyester jumpsuits, thick black wigs and gold-coloured necklaces, hopping on the "Elvis Express" and "Blue Suede Express" trains to the event, now billed as the southern hemisphere's biggest tribute to the superstar.

The town's transformation extends beyond the superficial —organisers estimate this year's Parkes Elvis Festival generated US$9.3 million (Aus$13 million) for the local economy as more than 27,000 people visited attending some 200 themed events.

"It's just crazy," said North Parkes Motel owner Andrew Porter of the frenzied growth in tourists.

The event, held to coincide with Elvis' January birthday, runs at the height of summer when temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

But neither fact deters the fans: What was a sleepy summer period has turned into full occupancy during the festival. Accommodation is fully booked years in advance, caravan parks fill up quickly and sporting fields are packed with tents.

By the 1990s, Parkes and similar rural towns began to struggle as agricultural work declined.

Keen to draw in more customers during the quiet summer, when even townsfolk flee to the coast to get relief from the heat, restaurant owners Bob and Anne Steel organised a birthday party for their idol.