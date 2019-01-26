POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Text on Whatsapp, Facebook or Instagram? All, please
Facebook hopes to get the messaging apps communicating via end-to-end encrypted with one another, while remaining separate services, by the end of this year or early next year,
Text on Whatsapp, Facebook or Instagram? All, please
The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. / Reuters
January 26, 2019

Facebook said Friday it is trying to get its messaging apps to be friends, allowing encrypted missives be exchanged no matter which of its services are used.

The leading social network is behind free, stand-alone smartphone apps Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Each service is popular, but users have to be in the same application to exchange, to connect.

"We're working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks," a Facebook spokeswoman said in reply to an inquiry regarding a New York Timesreport about the effort.

Recommended

"As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work."

Facebook hoped to get the messaging apps communicating with one another, while remaining separate services, by the end of this year or early next year, according to the Times report.

Each of the Facebook-owned messaging services boasts more than a billion users. End-to-end encryption would mean messages exchanged between the services would be scrambled to hide contents from snooping.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat