The United States is bringing a 74-nation coalition together at the White House in the first major meeting in four years, despite the Trump administration’s decision the pull its military personnel out of Syria. Five international organisations will also attend the conference, the White House said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coalition and the important issues likely to be discussed during the conference.

Why was the coalition founded?

The previous US president Barack Obama brought together an international coalition to fight against Daesh in September 2014, when Daesh captured wide swathes of Syria and Iraq.

The military mission of the coalition was described by Obama as stemming the flow of foreign fighters; working to cut off the group’s access to funding; working to combat its toxic messaging; and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the displaced.

In four years, the US carried out 31,406 airstrikes on Daesh positions with the support of coalition partners including the UK and France, largely leading to the defeat of the group in both Iraq and Syria. According to the coalition’s report in December 2018, the US-led air strikes also killed over 1,000 civilians in Syria and Iraq, although many experts believe the true number to be much higher.

Meanwhile, Russia also began carrying out airstrikes in the country against opposition-held areas in support of the Syrian regime. Moscow’s intervention saved the Assad regime from certain defeat.

On the ground, the US has begun supporting the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG, to fight against Daesh in the country.

Obama’s decision drew the ire of Syria’s neighbour and NATO ally Turkey, which joined the coalition to fight against Daesh. Turkey alongside the EU, NATO and the US, considers the PKK a terrorist organisation responsible for the more than 40,000 deaths.

In 2015, the US founded the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight against Daesh. As a defeated Daesh has been pushed into deserted areas in the country, the YPG took over.

Why is the coalition coming together again four years later?

There have been changes in US foreign policy in Syria, especially under the presidency of Donald Trump.