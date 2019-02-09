Kjetil Jansrud assumed the role of 'daddy' of the so-called Attacking Vikings as he beat fellow Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal to gold in the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Svindal, one of the greatest skiers of his generation, had to settle for the silver medal in the last race of his glittering career as Jansrud won by 0.02 seconds.

It was a fitting end to a career which saw him win two Olympic golds, including the downhill last year, five world championships golds and twice win the overall World Cup title.

"It'll be special for Aksel in a sense – it's almost symbolic," American great Bode Miller said in his role as Eurosport's chief analyst for the championships in Are.

"He's passed the torch on to Kjetil.

"Jansrud is now the leader of that Norwegian team and I think that's a real cool ending."

Despite the terrible race conditions, with minimal visibility and snow falling, Jansrud and Svindal managed to look a class apart from their rivals as they attacked the course in the fearless fashion the Norwegians have become known for.

"I thought the top two really elevated the level of the race," Miller said. "It was a day where it could have been a protected, easier day -- no one can see anything out there and conditions are pretty tough.