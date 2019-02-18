Two opposition leaders in Nicaragua were handed sentences of more than 200 years on Monday for participating in violent protests last year against President Daniel Ortega that left 325 people dead, their lawyer said.

Medardo Mairena was sentenced to 216 years in prison for "terrorism" and six other offences related to his participation in the protests that caused the death of four police officers and a civilian, said lawyer Julio Montenegro from the non-governmental Permanent Commission for Human Rights.

Pedro Mena was given 210 years for terrorism and other offences.

'Overly exaggerated'

Montenegro described the sentences as "unprecedented" and "overly exaggerated."

The two opposition leaders will serve only 30 years in prison, though, as that is the maximum allowed in Nicaraguan law.