Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it had discovered hacking targeting democratic institutions, think tanks and non-profit organisations in Europe and plans to offer a cybersecurity service to several countries to close security gaps.

The attacks occurred between September and December 2018, targeting employees of the German Council on Foreign Relations and European offices of The Aspen Institute and The German Marshall Fund, the company said.

Microsoft said the activity, which was found through the company's Threat Intelligence Center and Digital Crimes Unit, targeted 104 employee accounts in Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Romania, and Serbia.

Microsoft said many of the attacks originated from a group called Strontium, which the company has previously associated with the Russian government.

Sofancy attacks