They will nibble on Oscar-shaped flatbreads topped with smoked salmon and caviar, sip French champagne and sink their teeth into tiny chocolate Oscar statuettes.

Nothing is good enough for Hollywood's elite who will be wined and dined after the Academy Awards on Sunday by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Puck has catered the extravagant post-Oscars party – the Governors Ball – for decades, preparing thousands of dishes for the 1,500 guests, including the night's winners, who attend the bash.

"We have been doing the Oscars for 25 years, which is really amazing," the 69-year-old chef said on Thursday during a tour of his kitchen, where he was prepping for the extravaganza.

"I remember the first time we did it, it was in downtown LA, at the Shrine Auditorium," he added. "We built the kitchen in the parking lot, it was raining and windy, it was so difficult. Now we have two state-of-the-art kitchens, so it makes it much easier."

Sunday's menu, he said, will feature some classics that are always hits with partygoers, including wood-fired crispy flatbreads – 6,500 of them – with creme fraiche, smoked salmon and caviar.

Among the other 60 dishes on the menu this year will be spicy fried quail, black truffle chicken pot pie, Wagyu beef and agnolotti (a sort of ravioli) with black truffle and spring peas.

"We've got the black truffle from France," the Austrian-born Puck gushed as he showed samples of his dishes. "People love the smell, and we make a thousand of them, so the whole dining room smells like truffle."