Daesh wives now want to return home
Dozens of wives of Daesh terrorists want to return their home countries, including UK, US, France, Germany and Scandinavia amid concerns over security risk.
One of the two detained French women who fled Daesh's last pocket in Syria sit with her children while speaking to a AFP reporter at Al Hol camp for displaced people in the al Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on February 17, 2019. / AFP
February 25, 2019

The case of Shamima Begum has raised many questions about how governments should deal with the wives of Daesh terrorists who want to return home. 

Born and raised in the UK, Begum was 15 when she travelled to Syria to marry a Daesh member in 2015.

Four years on, she wants to return to Britain while the British Home Secretary has stripped Begum of her citizenship.

It's believed at least a dozen British Daesh wives want to return as well as others from countries including the US, France, Germany and Scandinavia.

One concern is the security risk they may pose. 

British lawyers say if they do return, they would be arrested and would most likely face trial for a number of terrorism-related offences.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more.

