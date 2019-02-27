The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman could stage some World Cup 2022 matches if required by hosts Qatar in order to hold an expanded event, the UAE’s sports chief said on Tuesday.

FIFA is expected to decide next month whether it will expand the World Cup in Qatar from 32 to 48 teams but has already warned it would be difficult for the Gulf Arab state to do it alone.

A deep political rift in the Gulf complicates the prospects of sharing the competition.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and non-Gulf state Egypt cut political, trade, and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017. The countries accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

“If this is resolved, we are more than happy to help them organise the World Cup,” Chairman of the UAE General Sports Authority Mohammed Khalfan al-Romaithi said of the potential for the UAE to host some matches.

“But I know that if the crisis remains we cannot,” he told Reuters in an interview in Abu Dhabi.

He said the UAE as well as Kuwait and Oman can meet FIFA requirements to host World Cup matches. He also said those countries could hold games at smaller stadiums if permitted by FIFA.