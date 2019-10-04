Three-time finalists France head into their World Cup clash with Tonga on Sunday battling a rising injury toll and hoping to avoid a repeat of their stunning upset by the Pacific islanders at the 2011 tournament in New Zealand.

Before Japan's 'Miracle of Brighton' win over South Africa four years ago in England, Tonga could arguably claim the biggest shock in World Cup history when they felled the French 19 -14 in Wellington.

A France squad, riven by disharmony and in open rebellion against coach Marc Lievremont, ultimately regrouped to reach the final and lose by a point to the All Blacks.

Tonga were ultimately eliminated but returned home to a hero's welcome.

'This team has power'

Eight years on, France, one of the youngest outfits in Japan, have only fullback Maxime Medard from the Les Bleus team that was pilloried by media and fans after the Tonga turmoil.

Yet they are wary of history repeating at a tournament that has already yielded magic for the underdogs, with Japan’s sparkling win over Ireland and Uruguay’s Fijian surprise.

"This is also the biggest pack of this World Cup," coach Jacques Brunel said of Tonga.

"We have seen that they are capable of imposing this power, that they are difficult to manoeuvre.

"This team has power, strength, it is aggressive, enterprising. We will have a big challenge."

Injury-hit France

France's preparations for the match at Kumamoto Stadium have been overshadowed by injuries, with fullback Thomas Ramos and hooker Peato Mauvaka ruled out of the World Cup on Friday.

The squad's tournament-ending injuries now number four, with winger Wesley Fofana and prop Demba Bamba having already exited.

A back problem for Antoine Dupont further clouded the camp but Brunel included the talented young scrumhalf in the reserves and insisted the injury was minor.

French rugby were embarrassed earlier this week after naming an injured replacement for Bamba, and issued an apology after changing the replacement to Racing 92 prop Cedate Gomes Sa.

Sports daily L'Equipe alleged further impropriety, saying the federation had released the starting 15 for Tonga on social media on Thursday without the team's prior knowledge.