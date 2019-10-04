POLITICS
2 MIN READ
American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles
Olympic champion Muhammad took gold with a time of 52.16 seconds at the Khalifa Stadium, bettering her own world record of 52.20 set at the US Trials in Iowa in July.
American Muhammad breaks own world record to win 400m hurdles
USA's Dalilah Muhammad reacts after winning the Women's 400m Hurdles final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha, October 4, 2019. / Reuters
October 4, 2019

American Dalilah Muhammad broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles at the world athletics championships with a time of 52.16 seconds on Friday, edging out her compatriot Sydney McLaughlin in a gripping race.

The 29-year-old Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, crossed the finish line in 52.16 seconds, 0.04 seconds faster than the previous world record she had set in July.

Muhammad was only slightly ahead of silver medallist McLaughlin over the first 100m of the race, but her lead grew as they came through the second bend.

Recommended

McLaughlin, 20, closed in on her teammate but couldn't quite catch up as she finished second in 52.23 seconds.

The two Americans completely dominated the race, opening up a large gap on the rest of the field.

Rushell Clayton of Jamaica took the bronze with a personal best time of 53.74 seconds.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister