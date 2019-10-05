The death toll from mass protests in Baghdad and cities across southern Iraq rose to almost 100 on Saturday as the unrest entered its fifth day, parliament's human rights commission said.

More than 4,000 people have also been injured since the protests against chronic unemployment, poor public services and widespread corruption erupted in the capital on Tuesday, the commission said.

A total of 540 demonstrators have been arrested, of whom nearly 200 remain in custody, the panel added.

Authorities also lifted a days-long curfew in Baghdad that protesters had defied.

Traffic ran as normal through the Iraqi capital and streets and main squares were otherwise quiet.

Concrete barriers blocked off areas where protesters had gathered in their thousands during the week.

With more than 1,600 people wounded, the toll may rise further.

On Friday, security forces opened fire directly at hundreds of anti-government demonstrators in central Baghdad, hours after Iraq's top Shia cleric warned both sides to end four days of violence "before it's too late."

The rising death toll marked a sharp escalation in the use of force against unarmed protesters.

The violence showed both sides to be unwilling to back down from the unrest that marks the most serious challenge for Iraq since the defeat of the Daesh two years ago.

TRT World's Can Hasasu reports from Baghdad.

'Legitimate demands'

In a televised address to the country early Friday, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said the protesters' "legitimate demands" had been heard, adding that the security measures used against the demonstrations were like "bitter medicine" that needs to be swallowed.

Authorities have shut the internet and imposed an around-the-clock curfew in the capital in a desperate attempt to curb the rallies.

Gunfire rang out in Baghdad on Friday, as security forces battled and chased groups of protesters. Security forces fired directly at people trying to reach the central Tahrir Square, which was sealed off, hitting two protesters directly in the head and killing them, according to witnesses as well as to security and hospital officials.

The military's media arm said two policemen and two civilians were killed by sniper fire.

The protesters, many of whom had camped on the streets overnight, gathered before noon near Tahrir in defiance of Abdul-Mahdi's call and the curfew announced a day earlier.

Around sunset, following Friday prayers, the number of protesters grew to more than 1,000 as security forces opened fire in side streets to prevent more people from reaching the square.