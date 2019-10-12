Indigenous leaders of fuel-price protests that have paralysed Ecuador's economy for nearly a week said Saturday they are willing to negotiate with President Lenin Moreno, signalling a possible exit from the crisis even as violence prompted the president to impose a curfew in the capital and surrounding areas.

Moreno said the military-enforced curfew would begin at 3 pm (20:00GMT) local time in response to breakouts of violence in areas previously untouched by the protests. Around 1 pm (18:00 GMT), masked protesters broke into the national auditor's office and set it ablaze, sending black smoke billowing across the central Quito park and cultural complex that have been the epicentre of the protests.

Across the capital, groups of hooded young men used rocks and burning tires to block streets in residential neighbourhoods. Some drivers, pedestrians and owners of small businesses reported being threatened and robbed. Roads leading to the international airport were also blocked, according to Quito city officials.

The indigenous leaders have distanced themselves from the violent gangs, calling them instigators unconnected to the native groups' cause.

Protesters attack TV station, newspaper

Protesters in Ecuador attacked a television station and newspaper on Saturday, the outlets said.

The Teleamazonas TV channel interrupted its regular broadcast to air images of broken windows, a burned vehicle and heavy police presence on the scene.

El Comercio newspaper reported on Twitter that its offices were attacked by a "group of unknowns."

Willing to sit at the table

Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda said Moreno was willing to revise the austerity package that set off protests and planned to meet Saturday with leaders of the demonstrations.

Yunda said he and other mayors were mediating the standoff that has halted Ecuador's oil production, blocked highways and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in loss to industries ranging from flower-growing to dairy farming.

Even as the two sides made progress toward compromise, violence was spreading.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said 30 people had been arrested in the attack on the auditor's office and firefighters said they were able to extinguish the blaze after soldiers and police retook control of the building, which houses evidence in corruption investigations.

Offering some hope of resolution, the Confederation of Indigenous Nations of Ecuador said on its Twitter account that after internal discussion "we have decided to participate in direct dialogue" with Moreno.