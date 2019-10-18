Fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has handed himself in to Belgian justice authorities after Spain issued a new warrant for his arrest following the sentencing of 12 of his former colleagues.

Puigdemont's office said on Friday that he, "in the company of his lawyers, voluntarily appeared before Belgian authorities" in relation to the arrest warrant.

It said that Puigdemont rejects the warrant and opposes any attempt to send him back to Spain.

It was not immediately clear whether he is still being questioned or held.

Puigdemont and a number of his associates fled to Belgium in October 2017 after they were summoned to court over the secessionist push he led and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal.

On Monday, Puigdemont called on all Catalans to unite in the "face of injustice" after Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 former Catalan politicians and activists for their roles in the secession movement of 2017 and issued an international arrest warrant against Puigdemont.

"I appeal to all Catalans whether they support or oppose independence that above all they value freedom and democracy and unite under a single banner and say 'enough'," he said.

He also condemned the silence of the European Union.