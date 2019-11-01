Credit ratings agency Fitch revised Turkey's outlook from "negative" to "stable" on Friday and affirmed its BB- rating.

The agency also revised up its GDP forecast for 2019 by 0.8 percentage points to 0.3X25 on the back of stronger second-quarter out-turns.

Fitch maintained its GDP growth forecast of 3.1X25 for 2020 and 3.6X25 in 2021.