US President Donald Trump’s intervention in UK politics in the run-up to a general election has been roundly criticised as foreign interference in the internal politics of the country.

During an on-air discussion on a local British radio station with his erstwhile ally Nigel Farage, a Member of the European Parliament and architect of the Brexit campaign, Trump said the Conservative Prime Minister was “the exact right guy for the times”.

The upcoming elections on December 12 will feature Brexit as one of the central themes of the polls.

Speaking on LBC Radio Trump declared: "If you [Farage] and he [Johnson] get together, it's, you know, an unstoppable force."

Farage campaigned for the 2016 referendum and is widely seen as one of the leading figures behind the UK leaving the EU, he is also running for parliament in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn was critical of the interference of the US president.

“Donald Trump is trying to interfere in Britain’s election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected,” Corbyn said on Twitter after the US president said he would “be so bad for your country”.