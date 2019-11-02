A fast-moving scrub fire threatened orchards, oil fields and homes while displacing thousands of residents in Southern California on Friday, even as diminishing winds helped fire crews tame a rash of wildfires elsewhere across the state.

The latest in a spate of conflagrations that have kept California firefighters on the go for weeks roared to life on Thursday evening near the hilly farm community of Santa Paula, about 112km northwest of Los Angeles.

As the Maria fire raced across nearly 3,642 hectares of dry brush and chaparral, firefighters scrambled to protect tens of millions of dollars worth of citrus and avocado crops in harm's way, as well nearby oil industry infrastructure.

The blaze also threatened high-voltage power lines in the vicinity, along with radio and communications towers at the top of a large hill called South Mountain, where the flames originated, Ventura County fire officials said.

"There is still cause for caution and concern. We are not out of the woods yet," county fire chief Mark Lorenzen told an evening news conference. "We still have 24 hours of critical fire weather ahead of us."

He said an estimated 1,300 firefighters, many from elsewhere in California and the Western US, were assigned to the blaze.

By sunset, the fire was threatening some 2,700 homes and other structures, with roughly 10,800 people under evacuation orders, Sheriff Bill Auyb told reporters.

No injuries were reported, but at least two homes were destroyed, county spokeswoman Natalie Hernandez told Reuters by phone.

Oil production equipment at stake, belonging to California Resources Corp, includes wells, pipelines, storage tanks and pumping plants, Hernandez said, adding there was little vegetation immediately surrounding those facilities.

"The oil fields have good fire clearance, so that works to their favor," she said.

The overall fire zone also encompasses a lemon and avocado crop valued at between $95 million and $120 million, said Korinne Bell, the county's chief deputy agricultural commissioner.

Preliminary assessments have found trees scorched and burned around the perimeter of a number of orchards, though the full extent of damage has yet to be determined due to limited access, Bell told Reuters.