Iraqi protester dies of tear gas canister in Basra
The demonstrator died after he was hit in his head by a gas canister in the protests that erupted late on Tuesday in front of the Basra Governorate building.
Security forces fired tear gas canisters at protesters who tried to storm Basra governorate building on Tuesday night. / AA
November 6, 2019

An Iraqi protester died on Wednesday due to a wound caused by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, an Iraqi medical source said.

The source, preferring not to be named for security reasons, said the demonstrator died after he was hit in his head by a gas canister in the protests that erupted late on Tuesday in front of the Basra Governorate building.

Security forces fired a heavy barrage of tear gas canisters to disperse demonstrators who tried on Tuesday night to climb the concrete wall of the governorate building in downtown Basra.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands injured in the second wave of protests in Iraq since last week.

More than 230 people were killed in the first wave of anti-government protests in October.

Popular anger has been simmering in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25 percent. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organisations.

SOURCE:AA
