WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years
The 48 year-old Australian citizen Julian Assange has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, made in 2010.
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019. / AP
November 19, 2019

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the complainant's evidence was deemed credible and reliable, but that after nearly a decade, witnesses' memories had faded.

"After conducting a comprehensive assessment of what has emerged during the course of the preliminary investigation I then make the assessment that the evidence is not strong enough to form the basis for filing an indictment," Persson told a news conference.

The move by the prosecutor heads off a possible dilemma for the British courts which could potentially have had to decide between competing extradition requests from the United States and Sweden.

Recommended

However, the prosecutor said the decision to drop the investigation could be appealed.

Assange is being held in a British jail pending a hearing in February on extradition to the United States, which wants the 48 year-old Australian citizen over 18 criminal counts including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law.

He was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April this year after spending almost seven years holed up there to avoid extradition on the Swedish allegations. 

Since then, he has served a British jail sentence for skipping bail.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise