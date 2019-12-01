Namibia's incumbent President Hage Geingob has won the 2019 presidential election with 56.3 percent of the vote, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said on Saturday, surviving the country’s biggest corruption scandal, an economic recession and a fractured ruling party.

Geingob, Namibia's third leader since the sparsely populated and mostly arid country freed itself from the shackles of apartheid South Africa in 1990, was seeking a second and final term in the November 27 election.

First elected in 2014 with 87 percent of the vote, Geingob garnered 56.3 percent and avoided a potential re-run against a member of his own party, Panduleni Itula, who was running as an independent.

Itula, a dentist-turned-politician, trailed behind with 29.4 percent of the vote, and the leader of the official opposition party, McHenry Venaani, was in third position with 5.3 percent.

Geingob told cheering crowds that he was proud that the elections were free and fair.

"I am just a proud Namibian that we could have free and fair elections, no fighting, no attacking each other, free movement was allowed," said Geingob.