From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, "The Rapist is You!" has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence.

The four women performance artists from the group called LasTesis said they never imagined their protest anthem, and its powerful message against macho violence, would be so quickly and energetically echoed around the world.

First performed in the port city of Valparaiso on November 20, in the space of a few weeks it has been replicated hundreds of times around the world, and videos of flashmob performances have gone viral.

Around 10,000 women of all ages from around Santiago, dressed in black and wearing red scarves and blindfolds, converged on the city's national stadium on Wednesday evening for the biggest such performance yet after a call-out on social media.

"The fault is not with me, nor where I was, nor how I was dressed... The rapist is you!" the women sang, stomping their feet and waving their arms in a choreographed routine being rapidly adopted around the world.

"Patriarchy is a judge who punishes us for being born and our punishment is violence that you don't see," went the rhythmic chant.

Similar performances have been staged by women as far away as Paris, Barcelona and Mexico City.

Abuse of women

Initially planned as a small part of a bigger artistic event about rape, LasTesis said they decided to release the performance early after complaints of police abuse of women emerged during a crackdown on recent social protests in Chile.

"The song came out of a call from various artists in Valparaiso to generate protests in the streets," the group said in an op-ed in Chilean weekly magazine The Clinic.

"It seems that worldwide we perceive the same feelings about our bodies and our life experiences and this has transformed into a great song," said the group, composed of actresses Sibila Sotomayor and Dafne Valdes, designer Paula Cometa and wardrobe artist Read Caceres, all aged 31.