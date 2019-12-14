CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Superman's cape and Bilbo's pipe up for grabs in Hollywood auction
The props from Christopher Reeve's "Superman" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy will headline Monday's sale of some 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles.
Superman's cape and Bilbo's pipe up for grabs in Hollywood auction
Julien's Auctions Jason DeBord adjust an original Superman cape worn by actor Christopher Reeve in the 1978 "Superman" film (estimate $100,000 -2000,000 $ USD) is displayed at Julien's Auctions house on December 13, 2019 ahead of Julien's Icons & Idols: Hollywood Auction which takes place on December 16, 2019. / AFP
December 14, 2019

Superman's very first cape and Bilbo Baggins' pipe are each forecast to raise $100,000-$200,000 at a blockbuster auction of rare Hollywood memorabilia next week.

The props from Christopher Reeve's "Superman" and the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy will headline Monday's sale of some 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles.

Spokesman Jason DeBord said it was "very rare to have something that is identifiable" surviving from the first Superman film in 1978.

"It is such a beloved film -- Christopher Reeve was amazing. There has never been a Superman like him," he said. "It can go for just a couple hundred thousand dollars; it can go for half a million dollars."

Recommended

The pipe was used by Ian Holm in "The Fellowship of the Ring," and according to the auction house is the only example from the film known to be in collectors' hands.

Bilbo used the pipe to blow smoke rings from "the finest weed in the Southfarthing" -- before the hobbit's efforts are upstaged by Gandalf's elaborate, galleon-shaped smoke exhalations.

They will go under the hammer alongside the "most important collection" of Star Trek memorabilia ever auctioned, according to organizers, including a jacket worn by William Shatner's Captain Kirk in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" estimated at $80,000-$100,000.

Also for sale by the Beverly Hills auctioneer will be items from classics such as "The Maltese Falcon" and "Gone with the Wind" through to 1990s hits "Jurassic Park" and "Forrest Gump."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar