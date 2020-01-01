POLITICS
4 MIN READ
German zoo fire kills more than 30 animals
Preliminary findings suggest the fire might have been caused by flying paper lanterns, which float into the air when lit.
German zoo fire kills more than 30 animals
Children stand in front of candles placed at the Krefeld Zoo after a New Year's Eve blaze that claimed the lives of at least 30 animals on January 1, 2020.
January 1, 2020

Flames from flying New Year's Eve lanterns might have sparked a blaze that killed dozens of monkeys at a zoo in northwestern Germany, management and security services said on Wednesday.

The blaze tore through the monkey enclosure shortly before midnight, killing at least 30 animals, police said.

The enclosure housed gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets. Only two chimpanzees survived, as well as a family of gorillas in a nearby building.

"Our worst fears have been realised," Krefeld zoo, which specialises in primates, announced on its Facebook page.

Tearful visitors lit candles and left flowers and soft toys at the entrance of the zoo on Wednesday.

One of the tributes asked simply "Why?".

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings at the zoo in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Focus on fireworks

Preliminary findings suggest the fire might have been caused by flying paper lanterns, which float into the air when lit.

Three lanterns bearing hand-written New Year's wishes were discovered in the smouldering debris.

These types of devices have been banned in the region since 2009.

Recommended

Police, who have launched an investigation for "arson through negligence", were contacted late Wednesday by a number of people who may have used these lanterns. Krefeld police said investigators were verifying their statements.

The German animal protection association quickly called for all kinds of fireworks to be banned near zoos, farms and kennels.

The deadly blaze was "terrible proof of the dramatic consequences for animals" from "uncontrolled" celebrations, the group said.

Germans often use powerful fireworks to celebrate the New Year and in Berlin, rescue services on Wednesday recorded 22 injuries, some of which required amputations, from the holiday.

That was roughly comparable to levels seen in previous years.

The effect of fireworks on air quality has also begun to spark debate and the federal environment agency UBA estimated that the amount of fine particles released in one night was comparable to two months of highway traffic.

Several major German supermarket and hardware chains have decided to stop selling fireworks.

Demand remains strong for now, however, with the people spending around 113 million euros ($127 million) for New Year fireworks, the same amount as last year, according to sector federation VPI.

Around 57 percent of the county's inhabitants would support a ban on firework sales but 84 percent of those questioned also said they looked forward to displays next year.

Krefeld zoo planned to remain closed Wednesday with employees "in shock" owing to the "terrible tragedy", management said.

The zoo has around 1,000 animals and attracts some 400,000 visitors a year.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister