The combination of American sanctions with the illegal invasion and occupation of Iraq led to the deaths of millions in what I have long-termed as the Iraqi Holocaust. This is no exaggeration, as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said in 1996 it was “worth it” when told half a million Iraqi children had been killed. No aid or relief was sent to Iraq in the ensuing years between her comments and the invasion, and to this day there is no accurate record of how many children ultimately succumbed to US brutality.

Iran built its empire from American imperialism

Never ones to be outdone, however, the Iranian regime took advantage of the US’ patently short-sighted decision to topple their long-time foe that had them boxed in ever since the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

Many of those in attendance at the conference in London cited above were either Shia Islamist groups who had fled Iraq and were incubated by Iran, or they were Sunni or Kurdish groups who had cultivated close ties with Tehran. Take for example Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the feared IRGC-linked Badr Organisation and a former cabinet minister. Amiri, an Iraqi, was actually caught on camera fighting alongside Iran during the Iran-Iraq War. Once the Americans had won the war for them, the Iranians simply inserted their proxies directly into positions of influence and power.

With true “patriots” like Amiri by their side, the Iranians could not make a wrong move. A succession of Iraqi prime ministers all had close and tight ties to the regime in Tehran, from Ibrahim al-Jaafari, to Nouri al-Maliki, Haidar al-Abadi, and even the current caretaker premier Adel Abdul Mahdi. Maliki in particular was noted for his bloody sectarianism that tore Iraq asunder and pitted the state against its own Sunni Arab population. Possessed of a pathological hatred of Sunnis inculcated from years of working with the hardliners of Iran, Maliki took actions that undoubtedly led to the rise of Daesh militants.

Iran has exploited its connections with senior Iraqi political, economic, and military and security leaders to establish Iraq as undoubtedly one of the colonies of Iran’s nascent empire. Using spycraft and clever strategy, leaked intelligence cables show how Iran was able to dominate Iraq through a carefully procured network of actors who are ideologically committed to Tehran’s regional ambitions of establishing the so-called Shia Crescent of influence stretching from Iran to the Mediterranean Sea.

Any fair and balanced examination of the roles played by both the United States and Iran will inevitably conclude that the country has become a nightmare of their joint design. Talk of democracy in Iraq swiftly shrivels away in the face of anti-Iran, pro-democracy Iraqi demonstrators being killed in their hundreds on the orders of the IRGC. Protesters are also on the streets to demonstrate against the sectarian quota-based Iraqi political process that was first instituted by the US occupation and has since repeatedly (and intentionally) failed them.

The tragedy of Iraq today is a joint enterprise by both Washington and Tehran, and it will take decades and hundreds of billions of dollars to repair the damage wrought by these two imperial powers. It is the Iraqi people who deserve global attention now, and solutions on how to prevent their country from becoming yet another proxy war zone.