China's professional basketball league banned a Jiangsu Dragons supporter for life on Saturday and suspended the team's head coach for a second game after the pair clashed earlier this week.

Video of the incident shows Becirovic, former coach of Slovenia, arguing with the fan and then slapping or grabbing him during a home game Wednesday against the Liaoning Flying Leopards.

Earlier, the supporter had directed verbal abuse and insulting gestures at the Flying Leopards and pushed Becirovic's wife twice when she tried to stop him, the CBA said.

Liaoning went on to defeat Jiangsu 111-103 after play was halted for five minutes.