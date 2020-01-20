Mohamed Salah ripped off his Liverpool jersey at a freezing Anfield after completing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in stoppage time on Sunday and rousing fans on the Kop to sing: “We're gonna win the league.”

It's been a 30-year wait but there is no longer any trepidation from the Liverpool supporters as their team has moved 16 points in front at the Premier League summit.

“Now you're gonna believe us," they chanted.

It took Salah getting on the end of goalkeeper Alisson's inspired long ball with the final whistle about to blow for the Liverpool title party to begin with four months of the season remaining.

Although Liverpool only held a slender lead heading into stoppage time — after Virgil van Dijk's 14th-minute header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner — the ineffective United attack meant this victory never appeared in doubt.

Even with Liverpool unbeaten through 22 rounds and with a game in hand, the players aren't as bullish as their fans in declaring the title a done deal.

“I think everyone wants us to say something about it but we won't,” Van Dijk said. “In the squad, we cannot, and we won't. It is one game at a time.”

Liverpool could even afford to have two goals ruled out, including Roberto Firmino's curling strike due to Van Dijk's foul on United goalkeeper David de Gea in the buildup. Salah also scuffed a shot and captain Jordan Henderson hit the post.