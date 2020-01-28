POLITICS
Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected to tennis Hall of Fame
Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry while Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.
Conchita Martinez won the Wimbledon title in 1994. / AFP
January 28, 2020

Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez were elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020 was announced Tuesday at the Australian Open, where both Ivanisevic and Martinez are coaching players who reached the quarterfinals.

The induction ceremony will be July 18 in Newport, Rhode Island, where the hall is located.

Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry.

Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.

Both reached No. 2 in the rankings and won multiple Olympic medals.

Ivanisevic helps coach Novak Djokovic, while Martinez works with Garbiñe Muguruza.

SOURCE:AP
