Turkey repatriates four French Daesh terrorists
Four terrorists were sent back to their home country as Turkey ramps up efforts to deport foreign terrorist fighters.
Turkey deported around 780 foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries of origin in 2019. according to official figures. / AA
January 29, 2020

Turkey deported four Daesh terrorists of French nationality back to their home country on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry has announced.

The terrorists were deported as part of Turkey's ramped-up efforts to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters, the ministry said in a written statement.

The issue of the handling of Daesh terror group members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the terror group — has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh fighters back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey deported almost 780 foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries of origin in 2019, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said ahead of the new year.

SOURCE:AA
