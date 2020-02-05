POLITICS
Cycling: Doping body says no case against Fuglsang
Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation admits it had no case against Danish star Jakob Fuglsang, who was accused of ties with disgraced and banned doctor Michele Ferrari.
Cycling - Tour de France - The 27.5-km Stage 13 Individual Time Trial from Pau to Pau - July 19, 2019 - Astana Pro Team rider Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark finishes. / Reuters
February 5, 2020

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) admitted on Wednesday it had no case against Danish star Jakob Fuglsang, who was accused of links with disgraced doctor Michele Ferrari.

CADF said it had received information suggesting a link between Ferrari and Astana team captain Fuglsang, who has never failed a doping test but had been unable to produce any evidence.

"I have no case to answer. I am extremely concerned that such rumours could be spread out in the press," Fuglsang said in a statement after the report.

Olympic road-race silver medallist Fuglsang was the top performer in last season's spring classics, winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Doping scandal

A leaked CADF report was published on Sunday by Danish newspaper Politiken suggesting the Italian doctor Ferrari had visited Fuglsang in Monaco.

Ferrari was banned for life by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for his relationship with the disgraced Lance Armstrong, who was also kicked out of the sport and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after he admitted doping.

SOURCE:AFP
