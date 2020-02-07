The first defence witness in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial acknowledged on Thursday sending messages to the former producer in which he disparaged the "dog pile of actresses" who had accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Writer Paul Feldsher testified for the defence that actress Annabella Sciorra told him in the early 1990s that she had a sexual encounter with Weinstein but did not say she had been raped.

'I stand by the description'

Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Feldsher, who was a friend of Sciorra's, acknowledged that he had been in regular contact with Weinstein since allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the former producer.

"I think the dog pile of actresses who are suddenly brave and recalling repressed memories is hideous," Feldsher wrote in one text to Weinstein. Dogpile is a slang term sometimes used to describe mass bullying of one person by a large group.

"I stand by the description," he said of the text on Thursday.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, who produced films including “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied any nonconsensual sex.

His trial is a key moment in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Sciorra testified on January 24 that Weinstein forced his way into her apartment on a winter night in 1993 or 1994 and violently raped her. Though that allegation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, prosecutors hope it will show Weinstein is a repeat sexual predator, the charge that could put him in prison for life.

Feldsher was the first witness called by Weinstein after the prosecution rested its case earlier on Thursday.