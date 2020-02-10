A man named Jon Miller criticised ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar acceptance speech for Best Original Screenplay, which Bong prefaced in English, and proceeded to make in Korean, his native language. Miller wrote: “These people are the destruction of America,” then tried to manoeuvre in a second tweet by saying he meant Hollywood, not Asians.

But his awkward apology was worse than no apology, as Miller claimed Hollywood was awarding ‘Parasite’ over “more deserving” films to “show how woke they are”, accusing the film of stoking “flames of class warfare”.

South Korean film ‘Parasite’ achieved the unimaginable on Oscar’s night on Sunday; it won awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay. For a film in Korean, cast with Asian actors, it was no small feat. ‘Parasite’ won the most awards during Oscars 2020, becoming the first foreign language film to win the award for Best Picture in Oscars’ history.

Director and producer Bong, in his acceptance speeches honoured his fellow nominees. In an especially touching speech, he spoke highly of Martin Scorsese, director of ‘The Irishman’ as an influence over his youth.

Earlier, outside of the theatre where the awards ceremony was held, Bong was asked why he wrote and directed ‘Parasite’ in Korean, a rather awkward question since the film happens to be set in South Korea with South Korean characters.