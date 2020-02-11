The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus.

Athletics

- The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which had been scheduled for Nanjing from March 13 to 15, have been postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organisers to settle on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

- The Asian Athletics Association cancelled its February 12 to 13 indoor championships in Hangzhou.

Football

- Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.

- A four-team women's Olympic qualifying tournament involving China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand was moved from Wuhan and rearranged to be held in Australia by the AFC.

- Vietnam's government said it would not allow the country to host sporting events in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will have to be switched to away fixtures.

Ho Chi Minh City will now face Yangon United in Myanmar on February 11, while Than Quang Ninh meet Ceres Negros on February 25 in the Philippines.

- The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

Formula E

- The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21.

The move puts Formula One in the spotlight, with Shanghai due to host the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19.

Tennis

- The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.