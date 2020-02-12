Turkey's military will strike Syrian regime forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier is hurt, regardless of the 2018 Sochi deal with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan said Turkey is determined to push Syrian regime forces beyond Turkish observation posts in the northwestern Idlib region by the end of February, and he warned Syrian opposition groups not to give regime forces an excuse to attack.

"If any harm comes to our soldiers in observation posts [in Idlib] or anywhere [in Syria], I declare from there that we will hit regime forces everywhere regardless of the Sochi deal," Erdogan said in Ankara.

"We will do this by any means necessary, by air or ground, without hesitating, without allowing for any stalling," he told members of his Justice and Development (AK) Party.

Violence has flared in Idlib, just south of Turkey's border, in recent weeks as regime forces backed by Russia and Iran have made gains in their campaign to eliminate the last opposition bastion after the country's nine-year war.

The Syrian people’s fight for freedom is also Turkey’s fight, he said.

Turkish observation posts were established in 2018 under the Astana peace process.

Putin, Erdogan discuss Idlib, Syria over phone

Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the latest developments in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria over the phone, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Erdogan came after five Turkish troops were killed and five injured in an attack by Assad regime forces in Idlib, on Monday, following a similar attack last week killing seven soldiers and a civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.