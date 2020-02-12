Palestinians in the Israeli Arab village of Jish in northern Israel awoke on Tuesday to find the tyres of 170 cars slashed and racially-aggravated graffiti scrawled on walls.

The messages written in Hebrew condemned interfaith co-existence and intermarriage.

One message on the wall of the mosque in Jish warned: “Jews wake up and stop assimilating.”

Footage of the attack has also emerged which shows the alleged perpetrators kneeling to slash car tyres.

The town of Jish has been frequently targeted by Jewish hate groups in actions known as 'price tags' which is vandalism by fundamentalist settler youths largely aimed at the Palestinian population in order to make life difficult for Arabs.

Similar attacks have been carried out at the largely Christian village of Jish in the past and the police have struggled to find the perpetrators.

A Palestinian journalist said on Twitter: “For the third time in the last few years, Jewish extremists attacked the peaceful Arab village of Jish (Gush Halav) in the north of Israel, at night.”

The Church of the Holy Land also issued a statement condemning attacks on the village while pointing out that perpetrators of previous incidents had not been brought to justice.