Turkish and US defence ministers discussed on Wednesday the situation in Syria and Iraq on the sidelines of NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels.

Hulusi Akar and Mark Esper agreed that NATO and the US should take more concrete steps in the region, during the closed-door meeting.

Prior to the main meeting, Akar expressed content with statements by US officials regarding Idlib.

At least five Turkish troops were martyred and five injured in an attack by Assad regime forces in Idlib in Syria earlier this week.

That followed last week’s attack by regime forces in Idlib which martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military. It also injured more than a dozen people.

In retaliation, Turkey has killed more than 200 Assad regime military personnel since last week.

US should stop arming YPG/PKK

Turkish Deputy Defence Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu on Wednesday stressed upon US envoy on Syria James Jeffrey that Washington should stop providing weapons to the YPG/PKK terror group.

He also stressed during the meeting that all countries should provide concrete support to stop the humanitarian crisis in Idlib otherwise, a new refugee influx will go beyond Turkish borders.