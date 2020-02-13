POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UEFA and CONMEBOL send message with co-operation agreement
Memorandum, between the South American and European football bodies, covers a wide range of topics, including education and training, promotion and development, competition organisation, safety and good governance.
UEFA and CONMEBOL send message with co-operation agreement
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Alejandro Dominguez (R) speaks next to UEFA Acting President Angel Maria Villar Llona of Spain during the Conmebol Extraordinary Congress as part of the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, May 12, 2016. / Reuters
February 13, 2020

The governing bodies of European and South American football on Wednesday signed an agreement that not only promised co-operation in a host of areas but also sent a signal to FIFA.

The South American body, CONMEBOL, and host UEFA, representing Europe, signed a memorandum of understanding in Nyon, in Switzerland, that replaces a 2012 agreement.

"Today's agreement marks a first step in allowing UEFA and CONMEBOL to closely cooperate so that we can share expertise and knowledge for the development of the game on both continents," said Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president.

A UEFA statement said that the memorandum covers a wide range of topics, including education and training, promotion and development, competition organisation, safety and good governance.

The two bodies talked about exchanging referees, co-ordinating policy on coaching licences and arranging inter-continental matches.

Recommended

"Together we can do a lot for the development of football and I am very much looking forward to this enhanced collaboration," said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez. "This is just the beginning."

UEFA has been critical of FIFA president Gianni Infantino's plan for a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 in China.

The governing body of world soccer approved the plan last March despite UEFA opposition.

According to sources, Dominguez was unhappy with Infantino talking directly with South American clubs about their participation.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister