A Syrian opposition group reported on Friday that they downed a Syrian regime helicopter in a "de-escalation zone" in northwest Syria.

The helicopter was hit directly while flying over the western Aleppo province, in a rural area of Aleppo that falls within the de-escalation zone of the neighbouring province of Idlib.

The Syrian opposition aircraft observatory said that after taking off from Hamah Military Airport, a regime warplane returned to the runway as the traffic control tower issued a warning about the downed helicopter.

On Tuesday, three people were killed after a regime helicopter was hit by the opposition while flying over the village of Al Nairab, west of the town of Saraqib, in eastern Idlib, also near the Aleppo province.

Flouting a ceasefire, the Assad regime and its allies have intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone.